Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will headline this year’s Strictly Manx event for a special celebration.
The television star will do a live Q&A at the event which marks 60 years of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
It will be a one-night-only celebration of dance, performance, and community spirit at the Villa Marina, taking place on July 19.
Audiences will enjoy a rare opportunity to hear directly from Shirley as she shares stories from her extraordinary career, from early competitions to her rise on prime-time television.
The evening will also include a live Q&A session, offering fans the chance to ask questions and hear personal insights from one of the most respected figures in the world of ballroom.
A spokesman for the organisers said: ‘This year’s event sees a fresh twist on the beloved Strictly Manx format, with a glittering evening of variety performances and entertainment, headlined by a live appearance from internationally acclaimed ballroom dancer and television personality, Shirley Ballas.’
The show will also feature a special appearance from two leading Isle of Man theatre companies, performing musical numbers from their upcoming productions:
This includes Taylorian Productions with performances from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Meanwhile Centre Stage Productions will perform numbers from The Band (the official Take That musical).
There will also be professional dance demonstrations and showcase performances from talented local singers and dancers across a range of styles.
The event spokesman added: ‘Whether you’re a long-time fan of Strictly Manx or discovering it for the first time, this year’s production promises a fresh format, an inspiring guest, and an exciting blend of local and national talent.’
Tickets and VIP tickets are available now via the Villa Marina Box Office and online at: www.villagaiety.com/whats-on