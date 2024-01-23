- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, 3.15pm then Riffs open mic, 7.45pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Brown Sugar at The Haven, Port Erin.

- Trad session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- ​Ruby Biscoe Taylor and Matt Kelly at Peel Centenary Centre Atholl Room, 8pm.

Centenary Centre is shaping up for another busy year

Top 10: Roya is Matthew's song about hope

Arts Council column: Band’s European tour was thanks to Arts Council's help

Also in the news

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Comments