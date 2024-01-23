Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ruby Biscoe Taylor and Matt Kelly at Peel Centenary Centre Atholl Room, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trad session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Marine Drive at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Steve Nash at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- 995 at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Brown Sugar at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Sunday
- Trad session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, 3.15pm then Riffs open mic, 7.45pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.