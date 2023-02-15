Jane Leece is the author of A Tail’s Tale - An Adventure of a Manx Cat. She lives in Peel with her husband Steve and son Ben. Her e she discusses her favourite books.
1. The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule
I first read this book many years ago and it instilled a fascination with true crime. The author worked as an FBI agent and also did some volunteering as a counsellor alongside a young man who was a law student. The incredibly polite gentleman she often spent time with as a friend turned out to be serial killer Ted Bundy.
2. Dead Man Running by Martin McGartland
Another true story about a man who, from a very young age, witnessed hardship, intimidation and violence by the IRA. He was recruited by the Secret Service and at this time he was a trusted intelligence officer for the IRA. This book tells the story of his escape from the IRA and MI5 and of his life on the run.
3. Manx Murders by Keith Wilkinson
Keith is my friend and a talented author and anaesthetist. This book tells several true stories about Manx murders spanning a period of around 150 years. What’s so shocking is that it’s local and we can picture the places mentioned. And whether we like it or not it’s part of the darker side of Manx history.
4. If In Doubt by Keith Wilkinson
This book tells the story of Keith’s early life with his family, the moment in his early years that defined his lifelong firm decision. The story goes on to tell of his fascinating career as an anaesthetist. An excellent read.
5. Angela’s Ashes by Frank McCourt
An utterly heart wrenching read about a family from the US that move with their four children for a new life in Ireland following the death of their seven-week-old daughter. The husband struggles with unemployment due to struggles with alcohol. It’s not for the faint of heart!
6. The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson
I absolutely loved reading this to my son at bedtime when he was younger. It’s fun to read the tale of the little vulnerable mouse that goes for a walk in the deep dark wood.
7. The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
I read this as a child and I was transported to a riverside adventure with Ratty, Mole, Badger and Mr Toad. It is beautifully written and can be enjoyed by all ages. Something magical whisks you away into another world.
8. Flowers In The Attic by Virginia Andrews
A popular classic about four children who lose their father in a car accident. Their mother has no choice but to return to the home of her parents where the existence of the children must be kept secret from her father. Well written with lots of twists and shocks thrown in, it will leave you sprinting to your nearest bookshop to buy the next in the series, like I did.
9. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Released at the height of the Civil Rights movement, the storyline teaches us values and how we overcome prejudice and learn about honesty, acceptance, love and trust during more difficult times. An eye opener.
10. A Tail’s Tale - An Adventure Of A Manx Cat by Jane Leece
A new release by me and I have to rank it as one of my favourites as it’s so personal. Initially written for my son, Ben, this story was first published as an ebook for Kindle. Published in both English and Manx it’s now available island-wide and online. Thank you to my publisher Miles at Lily Publications and Julia Ashby Smyth for the incredible illustrations A really big thank you to everyone that has purchased their copies so far.