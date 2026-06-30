Some of Hollywood's most iconic film scores will be brought to life at the Villa Marina when the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass return for their annual Gala Concert next week.
The concert, titled ‘John Williams v Hans Zimmer’, will take place in the Royal Hall on Saturday, July 11, and promises an immersive evening celebrating the music of two of cinema's most celebrated composers.
Audiences can expect live performances of music from blockbuster films including Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, The Da Vinci Code and Gladiator, accompanied by big-screen film footage, atmospheric lighting, projection and special effects provided by ELS Group.
The event will transform the Royal Hall into a cinematic concert experience, combining live music with visual effects to showcase some of the best-known film scores of recent decades.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks said: ‘To be able to bring to life some of the greatest film scores ever written is something players of all ages are excited about.
‘Our 2026 gala concert will showcase some of the most well-known and much-loved music ever written for the big screen.
‘Whether you're a lifelong film fan or simply love great live music, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and, combined with the incredible visuals, lighting and special effects from our friends at the ELS Group, we're looking forward to welcoming audiences for what we hope will be a fantastic night at the Villa.’
Joining the bands for the performance will be acclaimed local performers Damian Kneale and Paul Costain.
Starting at 7.30pm, Tickets (£5 for under 16s, £17.50 for over 65s and £20 for adults) are available from the Villa Marina Welcome Centre and online at https://www.villagaiety.com/