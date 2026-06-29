The island is set to hosting the 2026 Small Countries Financial Management Programme for senior government financial leaders this week.
Delegates from 25 small nations including Bhutan, Tuvalu, Lesotho, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, arrived in the island on Saturday for the seven-day event held at University College Isle of Man.
The programme brings together professionals from finance ministries, central banks and regulatory authorities, giving them access to leading academic expertise. Participants also benefit from ongoing support as they apply their learning to high-level projects within their organisations.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MBE said: ‘We are delighted to welcome delegates to the Isle of Man for this important programme. Opportunities like this strengthen collaboration between small nations and support the sharing of practical expertise to address common economic challenges.
‘It is a privilege to host such an important initiative and to showcase the island as a hub for learning, cooperation and innovation.’
This year’s programme will focus on the complexities of leading teams and organisations, organisational change, ways of negotiating and influencing, as well as looking at complex issues such as climate change, technology and artificial intelligence and the economic challenges facing small states.
Executive director of the small countries financial management programme, Gary Roberts QPM, said: ‘Since its inception, more than 400 participants have completed the programme, and I am pleased to welcome a new cohort of international professionals to the island.
‘We are also grateful to University College Isle of Man for providing the facilities this year.
‘The distinctive nature of the programme has helped position the Isle of Man as a leader in international development among small nations, and we are proud to continue offering this valuable and supportive initiative.’