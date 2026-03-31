But First Promotions have announced that Merseyside songwriter Ian Prowse will perform with his band, Fiddle of Fire, for a one-night-only show on Saturday, May 9 at the Erin Arts Centre.
The event marks the latest milestone in Prowse’s celebrated career, which spans over three decades and has seen him being inducted into the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame.
Over the years, he has been a special guest on Elvis Costello’s last three UK tours and is scheduled to open for The Waterboys and The Wonder Stuff in 2026.
In addition to this, Prowse is preparing to release his 11th studio album, ‘No Names’, which features collaborations with Costello, Steve Wickham, Damien Dempsey, and Prowse’s 14-year-old daughter, Rosalita.
Prowse first gained attention as the frontman of Pele, a band signed to Polydor Records in 1991. Their debut single, Megalomania, reached number one in South Africa, and the band completed eight headline UK tours, also supporting The Pogues and Del Amitri.
Prowse later formed Amsterdam, whose track Does This Train Stop On Merseyside drew praise from John Peel and was later covered by Christy Moore, reaching number one on the Irish LP charts. The song has since been covered over 100 times.
Known for his energetic live performances, often earning him the nickname ‘the Scouse Springsteen’, Prowse has appeared at festivals including Reading, Glastonbury, Beautiful Days, and Kendal Calling.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also hosted 40 free online live shows.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions commented: ‘It’s always a special evening with Ian, and the atmosphere is electric.
‘We only have a very small number of tickets left for this gig, which always sells out – so be quick if you want to come along’.
To find out more about the gig and book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.com/butfirstpromotions