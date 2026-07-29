Bridge Bookshop is encouraging Manx children to take part in the free 2026 Summer Reading Challenge as new research suggests many families struggle to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.
The independent retailer, which has stores in Port Erin and Ramsey, has joined the UK Reading Agency's Summer Reading Challenge to support families facing summer boredom, isolation and rising costs.
This year's theme, Read to the Beat, created with Universal Music Group UK, celebrates the link between the proven benefits of reading and music's ability to inspire and energise young people.
A spokesperson for Bridge Bookshop said: 'The challenge will help families across the Isle of Man stay engaged, connected and creative throughout the long summer break. It is free to join and remains the UK's largest reading initiative for children.
'We are proud to work alongside public libraries across the Isle of Man to deliver this year's challenge. Families can sign up online and collect their sticker booklet and stickers from Bridge Bookshop or their local participating library.'
The challenge launches as new research from The Reading Agency highlights the pressures families face during the summer holidays.
The research found nearly two-thirds of UK parents (64%) say their children feel bored during the break, while 43% report feelings of loneliness when children are away from friends and classmates. More than half (54%) said their child misses the routine of school, while 51% struggle to keep them engaged and stimulated.
Financial pressure during the holidays is also a major concern, with rising living costs affecting households across the island and beyond.
The research found 68% of UK parents say the cost of summer activities puts pressure on their family. More than half (55%) said their child misses out on activities because of cost, while 71% rely on free or low-cost options to get through the holidays.
Meanwhile, three in five parents worry the cost of keeping children entertained affects their own wellbeing.
Against this backdrop, organisers believe reading offers a simple, affordable and effective solution.
The research also found more than four in five parents believe reading benefits their child's mental wellbeing, while 87% say it helps build confidence and emotional skills. Four in five said getting lost in a book helps children feel less lonely, and 71% reported children are more likely to read if their friends are reading too.
Despite those benefits, parents find shared reading can be difficult to prioritise, with fewer than half regularly reading with their children, behind activities such as watching television or spending time outdoors. More than a third wish they had more time to read with their child.
The spokesperson added: 'The 2026 Summer Reading Challenge is a flagship moment within the UK Government-backed National Year of Reading, forming part of the nationwide Go All In campaign, which brings together libraries, schools, publishers, charities and cultural organisations to inspire a new generation of readers.'