Audiences are in for a real treat and will be pulled into an emotional whirlwind.
That’s according to Douglas Choral Union’s Jude Fullerton ahead of their upcoming production of Evita.
The theatre group will be taking to the stage of the Gaiety Theatre to tell the classic tale from Friday next week (February 9) to February 17.
Jude told Island Life: ‘When we got the opportunity to apply for the licence we grabbed it for several reasons.
‘The music is beautiful and against the background of the iconic story of Eva Perón who can resist?
‘This is the first time the DCU will perform this show which we are very excited about.’
Evita, with music by Andrew Lloyd-Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, is set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952.
It follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to wife of military leader-turned president Juan Perón and becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America before her death from cancer at the age of 33.
Evita was first performed on the West End in 1978 and then on Broadway the following year.
It features unforgettable songs including Buenos Aires, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Oh What A Circus and Don’t Cry for me Argentina.
Lauren Molyneaux and Leah Carter will share the role of Evita.
Jude said: ‘As the musical is sung throughout, there is an enormous amount for anyone undertaking the role.
‘Leah Carter and Lauren Molyneaux each have five performances and it’s a real treat for the Manx public to watch these talented performers.’
The cast also features Alex Toohey as Juan Perón, Matt Creer as Che, Iain Thomas Dixon as Magaldi, and Evie Skillicorn and Jade Ward as Mistresses.
Jude said: ‘We are at our last week of rehearsals before we occupy the theatre.
‘It’s a great time to consolidate and tidy up any loose ends and to get the backstage crew including costume, hair, makeup, props to familiarise themselves with the show and get preparations ready for when we move into the Gaiety.’
She added: ‘The cast and crew are ready to get going at the Gaiety where everything will all come together.
‘After months of rehearsals it’s the anticipation of getting on stage with sets, costumes and the orchestra.’
The show is directed and choreographed by Scott St Martyn.
The production team also comprises Steve Deakin as musical director, Sarah Holland as assistant director, Bryony Grant as assistant musical director and Jessica McManus as dance captain.
Asked what the audience can expect from the production, Jude said: ‘The musical is a big ensemble piece and the cast have worked hard with the music and scenes to portray this classic story.
‘The musical itself is very emotive, demonstrating the different aspects of Eva’s complex personality which created a diverse reaction during her lifetime and beyond.
‘It will be a musical treat and will pull you into an emotional whirlwind!’
Performances take place from February 9 to 17. Evening performances start at 7.30pm.
Matinee performances starting at 2.30pm take place on Saturday, February 10 and 17 and Sunday, February 11.
A captioned performance takes place on Tuesday, February 13.
Tickets are available from the VillaGaiety box office on 600555, online at www.villagaiety.com or from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.