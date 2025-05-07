A dance school based in Laxey is set to take to the Gaiety Theatre stage on Saturday (May 10) to perform an adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.
Dancers’ Barre are set to ‘push the boat out to tread the boards at the Gaiety’ with a show including home and hand made costumes, props and scenery, and a cast of 50 young people from across the island.
The very first Dancers’ Barre show at The Gaiety Theatre was in 1999 and titled ‘Reflections’.
At the time, the dance class had a small number of students and the show was structured in three parts in order to give everyone time to change outfits between parts.
The third section was based on some of the scenes from Alice in Wonderland, and some of the costumes from that original production are still being used today.
A spokesperson from Dancers’ Barre commented: ‘Look out for the March Hare’s ears, the Little Alice dress and the Mad Hatter’s jacket. You will also see a few original props in the form of some oversized teapots!
‘Our new version of Alice in Wonderland has been great fun to produce. The students have really become immersed in their characters and the vibrant costumes and delightful props have helped bring them to life.
‘All of the characters and scenes are also presented with a little bit of creative license and imagination.
‘The Gaiety stage is the perfect venue for young people to fall in love with world of performance and theatre. We are privileged to be able to take to the stage again and look forward to performing in front of a large audience.’
There will be two performances of Alice in Wonderland both on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/dancers-barre-presents-alice-in-wonderland/