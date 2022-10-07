Over many years, Steve Wright has travelled across the British Isles in the search for crowd-pleasing wildlife events. His safari adventures have recently been published by Merlin Unwin, and his book Wild Enthusiasm is now available in local bookshops including the Bridge Bookshop and Manx Wildlife Trust. Before being a professional author, Steve guided Isle of Man wildlife tours and produced wildlife films. He not only enjoys making films but loves watching them too and here he shares his favourites.