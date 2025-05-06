The latest Arts Society lecture is set to take a look at an art collector and ‘titan’ of the steel industry.
Henry Clay Frick began collecting art in the late 19th century, and his discerning eye and financial success allowed him to acquire some of the finest examples of art across the whole of Europe.
The lecture will be given by Hilary Williams, formally print room superintendent at the British Museum and now its art history education officer.
She lectures for the BM, ‘London Borough of Bexley’ and ‘Wallace Collection’, and is the founding artistic director of the Arts Society of North Kent.
To add to her extensive work, Hilary also guides special interest private tours of the state apartments at Buckingham Palace.
Talking about the upcoming lecture, a spokesperson from the Arts Society commented: ‘Frick's initial purchases focused on contemporary artists, but his tastes evolved over time to include old master paintings and Renaissance art.
‘His vision to create a public institution that would showcase his extraordinary collection of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts led to the establishment of the “Frick Collection” as a museum, allowing visitors to appreciate masterpieces in a serene and intimate setting.
‘Frick's approach to collecting was marked by his personal taste and a desire to create a cohesive and harmonious ensemble.
‘Whether you are an art connoisseur or simply curious about the world of art, our talk on the Frick Collection promises to be an enriching and inspiring experience.
‘Learn about the man behind the collection, the stories behind the artworks and the enduring legacy of one of the world's finest art collections.’
The lecture will take place at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, May 20 from 11.30am to 12.30pm, and is free to members of the Art Society but £10 for guests.