The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra (IoMSO) is set to collaborate with the Slaithwaite Philharmonic from Yorkshire for a special concert next week.
Taking place on Saturday, May 17, it will include what has been described as a ‘challenging repertoire’ of musical numbers.
Under the guidance of Graham Kirkland, the IoMSO has been working on numbers such as Haydn Wood’s ‘Torch of Freedom’, the lively and joyful ‘Chabrier’s España’, Mussorgsky’s dramatic and exciting ‘Night on a Bare Mountain’ and Britten’s ‘Young Person’s Guide To The Orchestra’, which explores all sections of the orchestra playing variations of the same theme.
Slaithwaite’s conductor Ben Ellin will then take over to conduct Mahler‘s ‘Symphony no.1’, which has many themes spread around the orchestra and the double bass even having a solo part.
A spokesperson from the IoMSO commented: ‘The link between the two orchestras is a significant one.
‘Haydn Wood was born in Slaithwaite in 1882 but moved to the island with his family at the age of three.
‘He became a prolific and popular composer of light classical music, particularly remembered for his iconic First World War song “Roses of Picardy”, including his fine orchestral works based on traditional Manx melodies.
‘Haydn Wood was revered during his lifetime by the Manx people as their national composer, so it is highly appropriate that on this very special occasion, the two orchestras should join forces in a magnificent artistic endeavour that Haydn Wood himself would undoubtedly have approved of.’
The upcoming event has been supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council’s ‘Extraordinary Events’ fund, with the IoMSO stating they are ‘extremely grateful’ for the support.
The event takes place in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Saturday, May 17 at 7.30pm.