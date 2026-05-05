The Isle of Man Arts Society has announced an upcoming lecture examining the life and work of William Morris, one of the most influential figures of the 19th century decorative arts movement.
Titled ‘The Many Faces of William Morris’, the talk will be delivered by arts historian Joanna Banham and will consider the range and contradictions within Morris’s career.
Though widely known for designing wallpapers that remain popular today, Morris also worked across multiple disciplines, including textiles, furniture, stained glass, printing, illustration, and literature.
Born in 1834 into a middle-class family, Morris went on to study at the University of Oxford, where he became associated with the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. In 1861, he co-founded the design firm ‘Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co.’, which played a key role in shaping Victorian tastes and the decorative arts industry.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Society commented: ‘Born into a prosperous middle-class family, Morris could have led a life of comfortable obscurity.
‘Instead, he channelled a restless, almost volcanic energy into virtually every creative discipline imaginable including textiles, printing, furniture, stained glass, illustration, and fiction among them.
‘Central to his story is Morris's relationship with his wife, the striking and enigmatic Jane Burden. A blacksmith's daughter transformed into a Pre-Raphaelite muse, Jane's life with Morris was complex and at times painfully strained, shadowed by her long emotional attachment to Dante Gabriel Rossetti.
‘This triangle illuminates much about both the art and the marriage.’
According to organisers, the lecture will consider the continuing relevance of Morris’s ideas, particularly his emphasis on craftsmanship and the value of well-made objects in contrast to modern mass production.
The event will take place at the Manx Museum lecture theatre from 11.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 19. Admission is free for members and students, while tickets for guests are priced at £10.