Thinking about my former colleague and President of Tynwald, the late Noel Cringle, last week, he could be persuasive, particularly if enthusiastic about something.
The Parish Walk was one such special island event in which Noel regularly competed; indeed, he took part in the first event in the modern era.
I am one of a number of Tynwald members, and others, who were ‘encouraged’ to show up on the start line because of his influence!
I am so glad I did because I soon became intoxicated (Noel wouldn’t have approved of that description!) with this legendary event and went on to complete the 17 parishes - 85 miles in under 24 hours - three times, an achievement that will live with me forever.
Up until Monday, May 4, I was seriously considering entering the event again after a few years as an enthusiastic bystander, with a target of Rushen or possibly Peel.
In the end, the closing date for entries came and went, the deciding factor being that I am flying back from Manchester on June 19 after attending a couple of gigs, the evening before the 8am start of the 2026 Parish Walk at the National Sports Centre… maybe next year?
For everyone who is taking part, whether as a serious athlete or raising funds whilst ‘having a fun day out’ for one of our many charities… good luck! I will certainly be out and about supporting on the day!
Another event that Noel waxed lyrically about was the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival — ‘The Guild’!
Like many others, I participated as a youngster with Ballakermeen School Choir, and last year I went along to watch my grandson Stan in the piano class.
I went to piano lessons with Emily Christian on Woodbourne Road at his age, but I was useless, so I was never going to get to a good enough level.
Noel used to suggest each year, particularly given my lifelong love of music, that I should go along, but the usual excuse was that I was always busy, so it didn’t happen.
I have been retired from ‘full-time’ work since February 2020, so there is really no excuse for non-attendance!
I recently compered ‘Anagh Coar’s Got Talent’, always a great event when the young people take to the stage in front of a packed audience to demonstrate dancing, singing, and a range of other skills.
Indeed, this year - which happens to be 50 years since the school opened in 1976 - the winner was Owen, who successfully and calmly sorted out a Rubik’s Cube puzzle under the focused gaze of the audience after it had been thoroughly mixed up by the judges.
The dancing and singing also highlighted the talent of the young people.
I had attended the Guild to listen to Stan in the Piano Solo (Grades 1 & 2) a couple of days before and, after watching the little ones playing so beautifully, I determined that this was going to be the year that I fulfilled Noel Cringle’s long-standing suggestion of spending time at the event.
The next afternoon, I went along to the Villa Marina Royal Hall for my first Guild visit and really enjoyed the school Years 3 to 5 ‘Songs from the Shows Solo’, with more than 50 young people taking part.
The test was for the performers’ own choice of an age-appropriate song not set for other classes. Some were in costume, some incorporated movement and dance around the stage, but all had special songs with special memories.
It was nice to see so many lovely performances, including one by Ella-Rose, who had been in the talent show at Anagh Coar the night before and received a distinction.
I returned to the Royal Hall in the evening for the Sheffield Plate competition.
This is the Guild’s top award for children’s solo singing, which did not disappoint. The winners of all but one of the individual solo classes compete again, using the same piece and the official accompanist for that class, to win the salver, which is held for one year.
The competition originated in 1974 and was the idea of adjudicator Dr David Clover, who at that time was music advisor to the City of Sheffield.
He provided the award as he was so impressed by the high standard of young singers in the solo classes of the Guild. Sadly, he died just a few years later in 1979 at the relatively young age of 49.
Many of the finalists and winners of the Sheffield Plate (what do you think it is made of?) have gone on to compete successfully in the adult classes and also perform in the wider music world.
Each performance this year was exceptional, and I am sure these young people will follow on in the same vein.
Following the Sheffield Plate, there was a ‘Guild Showcase’ featuring some of the exceptional talent from the week’s performances, then the Vocal Duet Final consisting of the adult winners of Mixed Voice, Male Voice, and Ladies’ Voice, which was very entertaining.
The evening concluded with the prestigious ‘Cleveland Medal Test’, followed by the Manx National Anthem.
I remember as a young man that my dad, together with Aunts Emmy and Hilda - two sisters from Crosby - would attend the Cleveland Test each year, and the event was so popular they had to obtain their tickets well in advance.
The most deserving winner was Jane Corkill, and it was lovely to see her teacher, Eleanor Shimmin, present to witness the special occasion.
She had been Jane’s teacher for 50 years, and she had three former pupils in the final.
Another highlight for me was that I sat beside a long-time friend of my family and myself, Norma Cowell, who was the first head teacher of the newly opened Anagh Coar School 50 years ago in 1976. What a nice coincidence.
I returned the next afternoon to the Promenade Suite for the first class, which featured two thoughtful poems about the Isle of Man, followed by the young people’s folk song class in Years 4 to 8.
I had a nice surprise when I saw my niece Lily-Ann competing against a line-up of talented youngsters. This was followed by Years 9 to 13, with lovely performances by that group as well.
For the final evening, I attended the Royal Hall on Saturday night straight from the the Bowl, where the Isle of Man senior men’s football team achieved a great 7-0 victory over Halewood Apollo.
I really enjoyed the well over 30 performers in the ‘Pop Song 1950 to Present’ class for Years 9 to 13.
The final class was a first-time extravaganza for any song previously performed at the Eurovision Song Contest.
What a fab and fun finish to the festival.
Finally, I know I pass on thanks on behalf of so many to mums and dads who encourage and transport young singers around; to the music teachers and accompanists; to all the volunteers who enable the Guild to happen; to the adjudicators; and, last but by no means least, the dedicated staff of the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre.
Thanks so much — I will certainly return next year!