The successful Isle of Man Government Staff Choir has been renamed The Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir.
It is open to anyone in the community who enjoys singing and wishes to join.
The choir was founded by the Isle of Man Arts Council in 2016 for government employees meeting on a Wednesday lunchtime to rehearse.
And it now performs annually at concerts as well as at the Manx Music Festival in April.
Arts development manager Jane Corkill said: ‘It has been proved that singing can help us all in our busy lives.
‘It is a natural anti-depressant and can strengthen the immune system, help with sleep, lower stress levels and improve mental alertness.
‘Our choir is an open opportunity to break away in the working day to enjoy music and singing with like-minded people who soon become friends, and we are welcoming anyone to join us.’
Led by Dr Mandy Griffin as musical director and with David Holland as accompanist, the choir is free and informal.
Members enjoy singing a wide variety of music, from classical to pop, musical theatre to jazz, from Mozart to the Beatles – there really is something for everyone to enjoy.
The choir has been renamed to reflect the ongoing commitment of the Isle of Man Arts Council to this community initiative, and to encourage any members of the community to become involved.
The choir rehearses at St George’s Church, Douglas every Wednesday lunchtime, starting at 1.10pm and finishing at 1.50pm.
It restarted last week.
For further information about the choir contact arts administrator Zoe Shuttleworth at [email protected] or call her on 01624 694596.