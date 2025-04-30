‘The central person in their life would be the Housemaster or Housemistress who looks after their house, and they get to know them really well. They'll be the person students would be able to go and engage with on anything. What I discovered as a housemaster is if you know things, you can sort things out. And therefore, we really encourage the pupils to have the confidence to come and talk to their house staff, because once a problem is known, a problem can be dealt with. We're really focused on building those relationships, and we work really hard on fostering friendships within their peer group, but also the peer groups ahead and behind them. The sixth formers in the House have a real responsibility in the senior houses for the community, for looking after everybody, for being a compassionate voice that the younger pupils can talk to. Our sixth forms are constantly talking to younger pupils, and then they can go back to the house staff about things they're picking up on, or ideas they've got, or ways we might be able to better support somebody. You join a thriving little community within the bigger school community.’