The audience at Manannan’s Winterfest were treated to an evening packed with festive entertainment from some of the island’s best-loved performers.
The aim is to bring variety to the stage and have the audience leaving feeling festive and proud to be part of the island’s culture.
The line-up for the event, in its fifth year, saw Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish take to the stage as the Purple Helmets and Simon Clarke and James Radcliffe returned to the bar as the Deemsters.
Mandy Griffin provided ‘support’ to Paul Costain as he sang ‘It’ll be lonely this Christmas’ by holding up signs including ‘leaves bath dirty’.
Chris Caine and Howard Caine entertained with songs about the weather.
Members of the cast of Once the musical staged at the Gaiety earlier this year sang ‘Falling Slowly’.
Chloe Woolley, Grainne Joughin and David Kilgallon sang Manx language carol ‘Bee Dty Host’ and Ramsey dance group Ny Fennee performed.
Ciara Kilgallon and David Kilgallon led ‘Baby, it’s cold outside’ while Jeff Jepson sang ‘The Good Night Song’.
The audience were encouraged to get involved too, with Geoff Corkish leading the carols.
The acts were supported by Manannan’s House Band, comprising Katie and Kirsty Lawrence, Malcolm Stitt and David Kilgallon.