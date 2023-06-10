The annual fair of the parish of Arbory, which celebrates St Columba, takes place on Friday (June 30).
Laa Columb Killey will get under way with a procession from Arbory parish hall to the fairfield in Ballabeg at 2.30pm.
The theme of this year’s children’s fancy dress is Manx myths and legends so expect everything from bugganes to fairies.
The festival will be opened by Bill Denard at 2.45pm and there will be Manx dancing by Arbory School and LCK Ceili.
Inside the exhibition tent will be all of the entries in a wide range of categories for both children and adults.
Classes include handicrafts, flowers and floral arrangements, home-grown fruit and vegetables, baked goods, paintings and photographs.
Entries into the exhibition classes will be accepted from 8am to midday on the day of the event unless otherwise specified.
Home-made teas will be served in the tea tent, and there will also be ice cream and a hotdog stall.
Southern Nomads rugby team will be inviting enthusiasts to put their skills to the test and enjoy friendly competition.
Classic cars and bikes will be on display.
The evening will see live entertainment from Tarroo Marroo Ceili Band from 7pm to 9pm.
Meanwhile, residents in the parish are urged to showcase their gardening skills and creativity in a range of competitions.
They include best flower garden, best cottage garden, best allotment and the all-important best scarecrow competition.
Scarecrows must be at least 3ft and judging will take place on site.
The entry deadline for these competitions is Wednesday next week (June 28).To enter call 455012.