Parish Commissioners in the south of the island have said they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by the Department of Infrastructure’s decision to permanently withdraw the seasonal bus service connecting Port Erin with Cregneash and The Sound.
The number 28 route, which served the National Folk Museum and the popular Sound café, was scrapped last year after Bus Vannin declared it financially unviable.
The service was estimated to cost around £220 per day to operate, yet generated only £33 in revenue.
However, critics argue that the route’s gradual downgrading – including cuts to a weekend-only service in 2023 and poor timetable visibility – made it increasingly unreliable and difficult for residents and visitors to use.
A petition calling for the reinstatement of the service gathered more than 2,000 signatures, many from frustrated tourists.
But under Manx petitioning rules, only around 800 of these were deemed valid, as non-residents and those who didn’t provide a full address were excluded.
While the Cregneash route was used by nearly 1,000 passengers in 2023 and has now been axed, a service to Niarbyl – which reportedly carried just 48 passengers across the 2024 season – continues to operate.
In a strongly worded statement issued over the Easter weekend, Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners criticised the Department of Infrastructure for pressing ahead with the decision without meaningful consultation.
‘Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners have expressed deep disappointment at the Department of Infrastructure’s decision to permanently withdraw Bus Vannin’s No. 28 service to Cregneash - an essential seasonal connection for both residents and visitors,’ the statement read.
‘Despite efforts by the Commissioners and other stakeholders to encourage dialogue and explore alternatives, the Department has proceeded without meaningful engagement.’
Peter Gunn, Chair of the Commissioners, said: ‘We are dismayed that such a vital route has been allowed to disappear without proper consultation, without engagement with the local authorities most affected, and without recognition of the growing demand from both residents and tourists.
‘This is a short-sighted decision that undermines rural connectivity, the local economy, and the island’s own tourism strategy.’
He added: ‘The disparity is baffling. It feels as though key decisions are being made in silos, without any coordination between departments like Visit Isle of Man, Business Isle of Man, and Bus Vannin.
‘We call on the Department to engage immediately with all affected parties to find a workable, affordable solution to reinstate this vital link.’
The Commissioners reiterated their support for community-led efforts, including those by the Rushen Heritage Trust and the campaign group Save Our Cregneash Bus.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Cregneash and The Sound are two of our most important heritage sites, yet visitors and residents now struggle to get there without a car. We need solutions, not excuses.’
The group will host a public meeting on Monday, April 28, at the Methodist Church Hall in Port Erin from 10.30am to 12.30pm, where it plans to raise awareness of the issue and provide updates on efforts to restore the service.