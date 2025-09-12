Manx National Heritage has announced a new programme of educational workshops designed for primary school pupils.
The workshops look to offer interactive learning experiences across several of the island’s key cultural and historical sites.
Running from later this month to next March, the series is aimed at Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 students and focuses on engaging children with the Isle of Man’s history, culture, and creative heritage.
Delivered at locations including Castle Rushen, the Manx Museum, the Grove Museum, the House of Manannan, and the Old Grammar School, the workshops include a mix of storytelling, hands-on activities, and site exploration.
The programme includes the following workshops:
- ‘Towers, Turrets and Tales’, Castle Rushen, September 22 to 24 (KS1 & KS2): pupils can explore the architecture and history of Castle Rushen through guided exploration.
- ‘Seaside, Sandcastles and Suitcases’, Manx Museum, September 29 to October 2 (KS1): a look at the island’s holiday past using objects such as postcards and souvenirs.
- ‘Knox – Landscapes, Light and Legacy’, Manx Museum, October 14 to 16 (KS2): an introduction to Archibald Knox’s design legacy, followed by an art activity.
- ‘Rocks and Relics’, Manx Museum, November 4 to 7 (KS2): a geology-based workshop featuring fossils, sedimentary rocks, and the ‘giant deer’.
- ‘Settlers and Stones’, Manx Museum, November 17 to 20 (KS2): explores prehistoric life on the island from the Mesolithic to the Iron Age.
- ‘A Victorian Christmas at the Grove’, Grove Museum, December 2 to 11 (KS1 & KS2): pupils can take part in traditional festive activities including tree decorating and carol singing.
- ‘Terrific Treasures’, House of Manannan, January 19 to 22 (KS2): examines national artefacts such as coins, jewellery, and ceremonial objects.
- ‘Warp and Weft – Raiders and Traders’, House of Manannan, February 3 to 11 (KS2): explores Viking heritage through textiles, sagas, and creative weaving.
- ‘Victorian Schooldays’, Old Grammar School, March 23 to 26 (KS1 & KS2): a re-creation of a Victorian classroom with lessons, games, and period costumes.
Alongside the workshops, schools can access a variety of supporting materials including loan boxes, teacher guides, and downloadable resources.
Topics range from Viking culture and early Manx settlers to maritime life and the World Wars. Resources are available in both English and Manx.
Anthea Young, education officer at Manx National Heritage, said: ‘We are thrilled to launch this exciting series of workshops to inspire young people to connect with the Isle of Man’s past.
‘Each workshop combines storytelling, play, and hands-on discovery, ensuring that pupils not only learn about history, but experience it first-hand.’
Further information, workshop bookings, and educational materials can be accessed via the Manx National Heritage website at https://manxnationalheritage.im/learn/
