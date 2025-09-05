At the same time, and in the years that followed, boys and girls (if allowed, and sometimes even if not!) would ‘decorate’ the walls of their bedrooms with photos of their favourite pop stars taken from the music magazines of the day. Titles such as New Musical Express, Melody Maker, Record Mirror, Pop Weekly, Sounds, Top Pops and, of course, favourite comics such as Jackie, Mirabelle, Valentine and more. Did you make your bedroom a ‘pop palace’?