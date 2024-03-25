A Manx punk rock band are launching their new album this weekend before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour.
‘Too Tough to Die’ is the follow up to Mad Daddy’s self-titled debut album released back in 2021.
The band’s first album received critical acclaim from the likes of Louder Than War and Vive Le Rock, while achieving airplay around the world, including multiple plays on national radio BBC 6 music, including spins from Iggy Pop and Craig Charles.
Mad Daddy also played headline shows all over the UK in 2022 to support it. As well as a new album, Mad Daddy also has a new rhythm section and state they are ‘back and better than ever’.
The band’s line up sees Dolyn Clucas-Morris on vocals and harmonica, Liam Callow on guitar, Callum O'Meara playing bass and Brook Wassall on drums.
Too Tough to Die is more of the same, blending rock n roll, punk and blues, but the band says the new album is ‘harder hitting’.
It includes the TT hit 'road racer' and was recorded at Ballagroove Recording Studio in the island with the artwork by local artist Adam Berry.
Lead singer Dolyn said: ‘We'll be launching the CD version of the album at Mad Jack's on Easter Sunday. Our last gig here sold out!
‘We will then be playing gigs in Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Portsmouth and Brighton in April and May to promote it.
‘At the end we will return home for a gig in the Villa Marina Royal Hall In TT week.
‘Our travel has kindly been supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council. Vinyl editions will be available at a later point.’
People can pre-order the album at http://maddaddy.bandcamp.com and you can got to https://linktr.ee/maddaddyband for links to gig tickets.