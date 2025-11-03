Two sisters are hoping to make a positive impact on people in the Manx community through organising social events to foster new friendships and create a safe space for people to de-stress and let their hair down.
‘Island Society’ was set up by Rosie and Charlotte Rutledge. Two sisters who reunited here in the Isle of Man after living in the UK and Dubai.
With the tag line ‘Island Life, Levitated’.
The sisters saw a lack of fun, stylish events that brought women together in an easy, welcoming way.
‘Rosie was part of a similar group in Dubai,’ explains Charlotte.
‘She loved creating events that felt a little boujee, fun, and different from the usual night out.
‘When we both moved here, we wanted to bring that same energy to the island - events that are stylish, inclusive, and a little bit special.’
Together they make the perfect team. Rosie takes the lead on creative ideas, while Charlotte handles the logistics of the events.
For Rosie, it was about recreating the creative buzz she’d built while hosting events in Dubai. For Charlotte, who was new to the island and navigating life as a mum, it was about building a genuine community.
‘It can be hard to meet new people here,’ she says. ‘I wanted to create something welcoming, where women could come together, laugh, and leave with new friends.’
The duo are also passionate about collaborating with local venues and businesses, keeping the Island Society experience rooted in the community.
Their first event, a wine tasting launch night at Vino’s on North Quay in Douglas, sold out in just 24 hours. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with guests saying it felt different from other local events. It was more relaxed, inclusive, and filled with genuine connections.
Rosie said, ‘People told us they loved that it wasn’t cliquey, everyone was mingling and chatting.’
Their next event, ‘Sip & Ceramics’, takes place next weekend a ‘paint your own mug, sing-along, girls night’ that promises the perfect mix of creativity and fun.
Ultimately, Rosie and Charlotte have big dreams for Island Society.
‘We want it to be the go-to community for women in the island.
‘A place where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re local, new, or just visiting.
‘One day, we’d love to host big brunches and Christmas balls!’
All information for these events can be found on their Instagram page: islandsociety.iom.
For each event there is a fee that needs to be paid in order for you to attend. Their next event is in Qualtrough’s Timber Yard in Castletown on Saturday, November 15 and is £27.80.
Booking for the evening that runs between 6.30 and 9pm can be placed through the link in the bio of their Instagram page.
Taking to Instagram after the first event, Charlotte said: ‘We honestly had the most amazing time! Everyone was so lovely, the energy was unreal, and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback so far from everyone. So happy and proud of how it all came together.’