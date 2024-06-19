NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK
POND – STUNG!
The members of Pond first came to prominence as Kevin Parker’s backing band when he took Tame Impala out on the road, but they’ve gone on to become one of Australia’s finest psych bands in their own right over the last decade or so.
The last four Pond albums have been showcases of tidiness and brevity, 10 ideas always tucked into 40 minutes or so.
But on ‘Stung!’, they gleefully, madly, and wilfully lean into double-LP largesse, tapping the spirit of ‘Tusk’ and ‘Sign ‘O’ the Times’ and creating a sprawling piece of work.
‘Stung!’ delivers some of Pond’s most glorious rock songs and also some of their least rock moments, all psychedelic drapery or funk vim.
Also there once again is Pond’s expert blending of both traditional psych rock textures of guitar and bass with synths and electronic flourishes.
SOUND PICK OF THE WEEK
GRATEFUL DEAD – FROM THE MARS HOTEL
Rhino’s 50th anniversary reissue series of the Dead’s studio catalogue hits the point where the overall quality of the albums starts to decline, but there are still plenty of individual gems present.
On ‘Mars Hotel’ we get future live favourites such as US Blues, China Doll and Ship of Fools, along with perhaps Phil Lesh’s finest work, Unbroken Chain.
Then there’s the immortal Scarlet Begonias - just over four minutes of pure beauty and joy with an appeal which has led to it reaching far beyond the regular Deadhead circles.
It’s one of their very best songs, with the studio version more than doing it justice. The song would also go on to become an absolute behemoth live and gain legendary status, particularly when paired with Fire On the Mountain.
The featured albums are available from Sound Records which can be found in Wellington Street, Douglas.