Titled Brewed on Mann, the collection features eight stamps highlighting the development of Manx brewing from its early origins to the modern-day industry. The issue was launched on October 10.
The Isle of Man’s brewing tradition dates back to the early medieval period, when beer was produced in homes and monasteries using locally grown barley. By the 18th and 19th centuries, brewing had become an established commercial trade, helped by the Island’s growing reputation as a centre for tourism and industry.
A major milestone in the industry’s development came with the introduction of the Brewers Act, known as the Manx Pure Beer Act. First passed by Tynwald in 1827 and updated in 1874, the law requires that beer be brewed using only water, malt, hops and yeast. The Act remains in force today and is regarded as a distinctive piece of Manx legislation.
The stamp issue also marks two key anniversaries for local brewers. Okell’s Brewery is celebrating its 175th year, having been founded in 1850 by Dr William Okell. His work in establishing brewing standards helped shape the quality and reputation of beer produced on the Island.
Okell’s managing director, Ollie Neale, said: ‘Celebrating 175 years is a significant milestone, and this special stamp collection, created in conjunction with Isle of Man Post Office, is a fitting tribute to our heritage and the generations who’ve shaped our story and made Okell’s what it is today. We’re proud to be part of something that brings tradition and community together.’
Bushy’s Brewery, founded in 1985 by siblings Martin and Nicky Brunnschweiler, is also marking its 40th anniversary this year. Known for its popular beer tent and links to the TT festival, Bushy’s became a key part of the Island’s modern brewing culture after the closure of its original pub in 1998.
Founder Martin Brunnschweiler said: ‘We are delighted to see Bushy’s featured in this special release of stamps, and to have our original brewery included is a reminder of where our journey began 40 years ago. We are proud to have a stamp that bears the Bushy’s name and to have played our part in the long history of Manx brewing.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said the collection aims to reflect the role brewing has played in Manx life.
‘Beer and brewing are woven into the fabric of Manx life - socially, culturally and historically,’ she said.
‘We are proud to mark these important anniversaries with a set of stamps that tells this story in a way that collectors, residents and visitors alike will treasure. I would like to thank everyone from the Manx brewing industry, both past and present, who have supported the development of the Brewed on Mann collection.’
The stamps were designed in collaboration with Ashgrove Marketing and are available as a set, First Day Cover and Presentation Pack.