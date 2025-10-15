The Isle of Man Arts Society is set to host a lecture exploring the evolution of Japanese architecture.
The talk is titled: ‘Japanese Architecture: A Journey from Chinese Influence to Harmonious Interior-Exterior Design’, and will go from early Chinese influence to the development of a distinctly Japanese design aesthetic rooted in nature and simplicity.
This month’s lecture will take place on Tuesday, October 21 from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the Manx Museum’s lecture theatre, and will be presented by independent researcher and historian Suzanne Perrin.
Perrin is a specialist in Japanese history, art and culture, and will trace how Japanese architecture initially mirrored Chinese models during the Asuka and Nara periods, before gradually diverging in the Heian period to embrace native aesthetics.
Her lecture will highlight the emergence of architectural principles that prioritised open interiors, natural materials, and integration with the surrounding environment.
‘While early Japanese architecture borrowed heavily from Chinese prototypes, the Heian period marked the beginning of a departure,’ Perrin commented.
‘The Japanese began to reimagine space not as something enclosed, but as an extension of the surrounding environment.’
This shift laid the foundation for hallmark elements of traditional Japanese design, such as sliding doors, open-plan rooms, and carefully oriented garden views. Drawing from Shinto reverence for nature and Zen Buddhist ideals of simplicity, these spaces were designed not just for function, but also for contemplation and harmony.
During the lecture, Perrin will also explore the enduring influence of these traditional forms on modern architecture, both in Japan and globally, where their emphasis on serenity and sustainability continues to resonate.
The lecture is free to attend for Isle of Man Arts Society members, while tickets for guests cost £10.