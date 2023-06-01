Pupils from Laxey School will be appearing on television this evening.
Television presenter Susan Calman visits the Isle of Man in her travel series ‘Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out’.
According to headteacher Max Kelly, during her trip, Year 6s (10- and 11-year-olds) from Laxey School took over Tynwald for a day.
Mr Kelly said: ‘Tune into Channel 5 this Friday night to see the Year 6 children from Laxey School take over the Isle of Man Parliament Tynwald – a new generation of politicians in the making.’
The comedian also explores the island’s Viking heritage, rides a tram, drives a Peel P50, climbs the Laxey Wheel and samples the ‘highly popular’ kipper.
She takes the tram with railways historian Andrew Scarffe MBE, known for organising a fundraising campaign for the restoration of the Great Laxey Mine Railway.
The show sees her hit the road for her very own grand days out in a vintage campervan.
It airs tonight (Friday) at 8pm on Channel 5.