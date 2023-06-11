About 500 primary school children are preparing to take to the stage of the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall for a truly magical production.
A total of 24 schools are taking part in The Sound of Magic and have been rehearsing since January for the concert, which takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28.
All of the songs are connected to the theme of magic and will mainly be songs from musicals and films.
And the evening will also see the first performance of two songs in Manx, written by David Kilgallon especially for the concert.
The first song is about Tehi Tegi who is linked with the wren from Hunt The Wren. She’s a temptress who uses her magical powers to lure scores of men away in an attempt to kill them.
David told Island Life: ‘Her character reminded me of some darker characters like Maleficent or Ursula and I felt it would work well as a song with attitude. The song itself plays around with the subtleties of those who perhaps may not seem as they appear.’
The second song is based on a traditional piece of Manx folklore, collected by Sophia Morrison about a deep sea diver’s recollection of his vision of a city under the sea.
It turns out to be a world of mermaids and mermen made of pearls and crystal.
David said: ‘The magical vision of this place shining brightly under the sea really spoke to me and made for a more calming song using slower Manx so anyone could have a try.’
He thanked Rob Teare for his help in refining his Gaelg throughout the writing process.
The concert will be linked together with narrations.
The Sound of Magic is presented by the Isle of Man Primary Schools’ Singing Council and is supported by the Douglas Buxton Music Trust,
The team of concert organisers is made up of Katie Lawrence, Jenni Garrett, Adele Parsons, Ayesha Erani-Kirkham, Liz Dixon and Heather Daykin.
The concert starts at 7pm.
A few tickets were remaining as the Manx Independent went to press. See www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.