Media Isle of Man journalist Adrian Darbyshire will be giving a talk on Shetland’s Wildlife Wonders next week.
Adrian, who has worked for newspapers in the UK and the Isle of Man for more than 30 years, spent 18 months living in Britain’s most northerly outpost - which is closer to the Arctic Circle than it is to Manchester.
In an illustrated talk, he will tell how he chased orcas, enjoyed picnics with puffins, had a close encounter with a snoozing walrus and watched a dramatic rescue mission to save a whale.
His time in Shetland saw him track down rare birds, insects and wildflowers, rediscover what life was like before the internet and even get a caution from Jimmy Perez.
The event, the Manx Ornithological Society’s first indoor talk of the season, takes place at Union Mills Chapel on Tuesday (October 3).
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Adrian said: ‘Shetland is the most northerly part of Britain, lying at a latitude of 60 degrees the north, the same as St Petersburg and parts of Alsaka and Greenland.
‘Its location, at the meeting point of the nutrient rich waters of the North Sea and North Atlantic, means it has an astonishing variety of wildlife quite unlike anywhere else in Britain.
‘I will be introducing some of its wildlife specialities – orcas, otters, and the birds Shetlanders call bonxies, tammie norries and scootie alans.’
The talk is free and everyone is welcome to attend.