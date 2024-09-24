In this month’s Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about a short film being shot in the island.
Members of the Manx public might have spotted a film crew out and about around the island recently, filming in Castletown, Peel and Laxey as well as at Kensington Arts and Port Jack.
The crew were busy shooting ‘Alone With You’, a short film funded with support from the Isle of Man Arts Council Film Fund, Staardom Ltd and Ajamax Productions.
The film is also produced by Evelyn Sharples and Jake Horsbourgh for Halfway Up Productions, a creative company known for its thought-provoking storytelling and cinematic craftsmanship.
Written and directed by Adam J. Clark, with cinematography by Joe Cornick, the film delves into the emotional complexities of memory and human connection, centred on one woman's internal struggle with dementia and how this affects the loved ones around her.
When losing touch with the world around them, people with dementia often revert back to peaceful and calming memories. It’s the battle between reality and these memories that can create discomfort and distress.
Featuring a cast of Manx extras and crew members and shot entirely on 16mm film, ‘Alone With You’ is now in post-production with an aim to hopefully premiere on island in Spring 2025.
In the meantime, the production team were kind enough to share some behind-the-scenes photos with the arts team, and you can find more on our Facebook page @artscounciliom
In other local arts news, this week sees the first of four public advice sessions for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s new ‘Extraordinary Events Fund’, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 26 from 6pm to 8pm at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.
Launched earlier this month to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council in 2025, the £100,000 fund is designed to support the creation and development of innovative, audience-focused arts events and projects in the island.
Unlike other Isle of Man Arts Council funding streams, the Extraordinary Events Fund allows applicants to reinvest excess income from their events into future endeavours, encouraging long-term growth in the island's creative scene.
The fund is open to individuals and organisations who wish to bring new and original projects to the Isle of Man. The focus is on innovation, pushing boundaries, and developing experiences that aren't typical for the island.
Whether it's a brand-new event, a commissioned cultural activity, or something entirely unique, applicants are encouraged to take creative risks.
This initiative aims to invigorate the island's arts and culture scene, fostering a vibrant, inclusive community. By providing financial support for new projects, the Extraordinary Events Fund reflects the Isle of Man Arts Council’s commitment to making the island a creative hub where bold ideas can flourish.
The public advice sessions will offer applicants the chance to hear a presentation about the fund and to talk to members of the arts team.
If you can’t make it to the advice session this coming Thursday, the next one will take place on Thursday, October 3 from 6pm to 8pm at Peel Centenary Centre.