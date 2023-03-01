Kate Cowley plays the lead role of Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, which is being performed by the Manx Operatic Society at the Gaiety Theatre from March 18 to 25. Kate is married to David and they have three children, William, Aalin - who is joining mum on stage as Jessie Oakley - and George. Kate met David at the Manx Operatic Society in 2007 and even got engaged on the Gaiety stage. Kate works for Affinity (IOM) Limited.
10) Hello Dolly – Before the Parade Passes By
Hello Dolly is my favourite musical and Dolly Levi my dream role. I have such special memories of watching it on VHS with my nana and singing along to all the songs and this one is full of feeling, about making the most of every moment you have.
2) West Side Story – The Overture
It’s difficult to choose just one song from such a classic show but the overture is so recognisable and dramatic and I could listen to it over and over again. The orchestra is shown off so perfectly and it builds the audience up for an emotional rollercoaster.
3) Dreamgirls – I am Changing
Dreamgirls is one of my dream shows and if you haven’t guessed yet I love a dramatic song. This one in particular is very powerful, about taking back your own self-worth and changing for the better. Jennifer Hudson’s performance of it in the film version of this show always gives me goosebumps!
4) Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – He’s My Boy
I first saw this show at a screening at King William’s College and it blew me away with the incredible performances and how you can be laughing one minute and crying the next. As a mum, this song is very powerful, all about how hard it can be and how kids drive you crazy but you love them more then yourself.
5) Disco Inferno – You to Me are Everything
This isn’t a classic musical number but it means a lot to me, and David, as this was the show we met rehearsing for and this was the first song we sang together. It brings back so many happy memories.
6) Annie – Hard knock life
Who doesn’t love Annie?! This song holds a special place for me as a mum as this was Aalin’s first ever show when she was lucky enough to take on the role of Molly with Centre Stage Productions.
We nearly burst with pride as parents watching her perform this song with her fellow orphans in a truly brilliant show.
7) Little Shop of Horrors – (Prologue) Little Shop of Horrors
I grew up watching this film and loved pretending to be one of the Ronettes. When I was cast as Crystal with the Manx Operatic Society it was a dream come true! This was such a fun production and the opening number sets up the energetic feel for the show.
8) Titanic - A New Musical – Lady’s Maid
This show was truly one of the most incredible experiences I have had on stage. Each performance was so emotionally charged as we were playing real people who had been on Titanic’s fateful journey. This song is an ensemble piece about the third class passengers and their dreams for a better life .
9) Hairspray – I Know Where I’ve Been
Another emotionally charged song which always gets me when I listen to the soundtrack or watch the film. Hairspray is such a fun-filled show but with a very strong message and this song really embodies that.
10) Annie Get Your Gun – I Got Lost in His Arms
There are many classic songs in this show - the audience will know more songs than they realise! - but this one shows the happy and sad sides of love, how it can be so wonderful and painful, both of which Annie experiences.
• Book your tickets for Annie Get Your Gun at www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.