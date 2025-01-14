A Manx author has released a new book which looks at the role of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company during World War Two.
Matthew Richardson has published ‘Isle of Man Steam Packet in the Second World War’, and features previously unseen material, first-hand accounts and plenty of information about merchant navy history.
Mr Richardson is the curator of social history at Manx National Heritage, and has a long-term interest in military history. He has published widely on the subject of the two world wars in particular.
In recent years, he has also produced a number of acclaimed exhibitions covering the Isle of Man TT races, and continues to research and publish in this area.
The synopsis of Mr Richardson’s latest book reads: ‘Names like Ben-My-Chree, Tynwald and Lady of Mann are synonymous with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, the world’s oldest shipping line that is still in existence.
‘In its long history, there will have been no greater test of the company’s ships or its men than the Second World War.
‘For the first time, this book explores what it was really like to crew these ships, often under fire, and frequently in danger.
‘Using previously unreleased archive material, and sometimes forgotten personal accounts, this book weaves a gripping narrative of what was arguably the Isle of Man’s greatest contribution to victory in the Second World War – its fleet.’