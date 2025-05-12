An improvement in the car rental service at the airport will result in the loss of 45 parking spaces, it has been confirmed.
The plans were first mooted in December last year but now a parking order has been approved which means some spaces in the long-stay ‘standard’ parking area will be taken over by Athol Garage for car hire and valeting from this week.
This change will come into effect on Fruday (May 16) as part of the airport’s drive to enhance service and efficiency based on demand.
Athol Garage’s David Quayle believes the move will be a big improvement for those looking to hire vehicles from the airport.
He said: ‘We’re excited to work with the Isle of Man Airport to support the improvement of valet and rental parking facilities. A combined dedicated parking area will enable us to deliver an even higher level of service and convenience to visitors.
‘We are committed to working closely with the airport to ensure the transition is seamless for customers.’
After the change, the total parking capacity will adjust from 590 to 545 spaces with 162 premium spaces and 383 standard spaces.
The reallocated 45 spaces will now be branded ‘Athol Garage Car Hire & Car Valeting’ and are no longer available for general parking.
During the transition, a short grace period will be in place while the area is being updated.
Interim airport director Geoff Pugh has backed plans to improve car hire services at the airport.
He said: ‘Supporting demand for car rental and valet services is important to us, and we are adapting to better serve both our commercial partners and our passengers.
‘This reallocation is part of a broader strategy to continually improve the facilities and services we offer, ensuring the airport remains responsive to evolving customer expectations.’