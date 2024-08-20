Taylorian Productions’ adaptation of ‘We Will Rock You’ recently brought the roof down at the Gaiety Theatre.
The jukebox musical featured 24 of Queen’s biggest hits combined with a hilarious futuristic comedy script by Ben Elton.
Set in a dystopian future where individuality and rock music are banned, the story followed Galileo Figaro and Scaramouche, two young rebels who embark on a quest to restore freedom and revive rock music.
As they gather allies and confront the oppressive regime, they ultimately lead a revolution to overthrow the tyranny of conformity.
The worldwide smash hit musical featured iconic Queen hits such as ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.
A spokesperson from Taylorian Productions said: ‘The musical combines electrifying performances with a poignant message about the triumph of individuality and the enduring spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.’
Matt James, the co-founder of the production company, added: ‘Our We Will Rock You production has been an incredible journey, with nearly 7,000 people walking through the Gaiety Theatre doors.
‘It's been a joy to welcome new faces to live theatre alongside some familiar ones. Every person on that stage was phenomenal, working together as a true team from the very beginning.’
Chris Cuming, the director of the production, said: ‘Directing the show has been an incredible experience.
‘We set out to create something truly unique - a show with a real concert feel that flows seamlessly with Ben Elton's brilliant script.
‘The Isle of Man has become my second home over the last nine years, and I always love coming back. The passion for live theatre in the island is undeniable, and the audience's reaction each night was nothing short of amazing.
‘Receiving so many heartfelt comments has been truly heart-warming but this couldn’t be done without the help, dedication, creativity and openness of the entire Taylorian team.’