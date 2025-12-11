A section of Prospect Hill and Victoria Road in Douglas has reopened to traffic after repairs were carried out to a building’s storm damaged window.
The building's owner told IoM Today: ‘It was storm damage on the top window which damaged the beading and the glass is waving. You couldn’t put any pressure from the inside so we had to get a hoist and a glazier to sort it.
‘Thank goodness I discovered it when I did. My office is on the first floor and the third floor is not used.’
To facilitate the works, all traffic down Prospect Hill was diverted onto Athol Street.
Vehicle access to the top of Victoria Street continued via Lord Street and Ridgeway Street.
This allowed the footway and the traffic lane immediately in front of the building to be closed to create a safety zone while the works were carried out.
Pedestrians were diverted to the opposite side of the road onto the footway past Colebourne’s shop.
All businesses in Victoria Street remained accessible by both pedestrians and vehicles.