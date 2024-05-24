Artist and designer Graham Hall came here to live in the Isle of Man in 2000 when he and his wife Jackie decided on a fresh start. They have never regretted a single moment. He has been involved in Men in Sheds, Marine Day and The Queenie Festivals, Manx Basking Shark Watch and The Rushen Heritage Trust. He was also asked to make a Coronation gift from the Island to the King.
NOTTING HILL
This is my ‘go to’ film when things are rough and a good dose of cheer is needed. The cast is superb but I particularly love the character Spike played by Rhys Ifans and despite knowing all of the lines I still burst out laughing. It’s such a tonic.
NESSUN DORMA - PAVAROTTI
He sang Nessun Dorma as the theme to the World Cup of 1990 along with Domingo and Carreras and it consequently led me to the joy of opera and many wonderful inspiring arias that so often bring both joy and tears.
A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW BY AMOR TOWLES
This such a beautifully written book that tells a great story. I loved every page of it and I believe it has been made into a TV Drama. I hope they’ve made a good job of it.
WINTER’S SONG - LINDISFARNE
As a lad from Northumberland this band became iconic of the region and of Newcastle. Alan Hull’s wonderful lyrics remind me of never being warm during the freezing cold and damp winters on Tyneside. Alan was a writing genius who I think didn’t get the recognition he richly deserved.
ELLEN VANNIN BY ROBIN GIBBS AND KING BILL’S CHOIR
This is a great version of a song that binds me to my new homeland. If you’re trying to buy local, then you couldn’t do better than this.
ROLL AWAY - DAVY KNOWLES
Keeping things local, I really like to hear this song. His recent concert was fabulous. He’s such a talented musician and a really nice man too. The song very much reminds me of my house and where I have the greatest fortune to live.
NOTHING COMPARES TO YOU - SINEAD O’CONNOR
This is such a tremendous and haunting song that runs so often through my mind. I had the good fortune to see her perform this at the Gaiety a couple of years ago. Sadly it was her last live performance. She was superb.
SOUND OF SILENCE – DISTURBED
Their version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic gives it a wonderful sinister edge to a great song.
STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN - LED ZEPPELIN
Just a classic that stands the test of time and Robert Plant’s voice stood out for me in the 70s. It’s been one of my favourite songs for years.
WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
This song reminds me never to forget that despite all of the nastiness and nonsense, we live in a truly wonderful world. One of my favourite walks takes me from my home in Glenchass to the Calf Sound. This song often rolls through my head as I walk along. It’s just so beautiful and I’m thankful to be alive and to be able to live in this wonderful place.