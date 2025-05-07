Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Reynolds, Steven Breslin and Alex Harris with Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the George, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Dueling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at Commercial, Ramsey.
- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- 80s favourites at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm to midnight.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Joey Wylde at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Pink Pony Club at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.