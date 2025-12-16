St James Church in Dalby is organising three festive events over the next week or so.
On Sunday, December 21 there will be community carols by candlelight, café style in the Dalby schoolrooms between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Minister Cheryl Cousins said: ‘This is a very relaxed, atmospheric gathering around the wood-burner, with hot punch or hot blackcurrant, mince pies and chocolates plus a menu of carols for you to choose from.
‘Everyone is welcome - bring friends and family it’s a beautiful but informal time to sing your favourite carols together.’
On Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24) there will be a special gathering at the village crib at 6pm.
Cheryl added: ‘Everyone is invited to share the magic of this special night, and to journey to Bethlehem to meet with the landlord of the inn, some shepherds, a few kings and many angels who share with us their very special story of an unforgettable night many years ago.
‘A simple candle-lit gathering for passing angels or shepherds, young children and the young at heart, with carols and a story told by those whose lives were changed by what they saw. It lasts approximately 45 minutes.’
Also on Christmas Eve there is a special Celtic candlelit communion at the church between 11pm and midnight.
Cheryl said: ‘This is a quiet reflective time of worship in the stillness of a candlelit church, a time for reflection and celebration as we ponder the mystery of that first Christmas together and celebrate how it affects our lives today.’
