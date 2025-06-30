Mowgli Events is set to bring ‘Back to Bacharach’ to the Gaiety Theatre this September.
The show is a celebration of music by legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, packed with recognisable pop classics such as ‘Alfie’, ‘What The World Needs Now’, ‘The Look Of Love’, ‘I Say A Little Prayer’, ‘Close To You’, ‘Walk On By’, ‘What’s New Pussycat’, ‘Always Something There To Remind Me’, ‘Magic Moments’, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ and many more.
This concert-style show is performed by West End artists with ‘The Magic Moments Orchestra’ playing live.
One of the performers, Martin Neely, is no stranger to the island having performed twice before at the Gaiety Theatre in ‘Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’, latterly in the lead role.
Martin has also performed in the West End in ‘Starlight Express’ and in the same cast of ‘Les Misérables’ which first included home-grown talent Samantha Barks in the role of Eponine.
Martin commented: ‘I am so excited to come back to the Gaiety, as it is such a special theatre.
‘I have very fond memories of summers spent playing there and having now toured the UK extensively, I can confidently say there are not many theatres as beautiful as the Gaiety Theatre.
‘It is a real privilege to perform in such an extraordinary venue and we can’t wait to bring Back to Bacharach to the island, especially in our 10th anniversary year.’
The show will feature two island choirs who will be performing with the cast for two special songs.
Both Roc Vannin and the Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir will take part in the Isle of Man performance as part of the anniversary tour.
Mandy Griffin, musical director of the Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir, added: ‘Bacharach’s hits are so well recognised and loved, it has been really lovely to rehearse this music with the choir ready for the show in September.
‘We are delighted to take part and really looking forward to singing with the live band, West End cast and Roc Vannin.’
Tickets for Back to Bacharach at the Gaiety Theatre on Wednesday, September 10 are available from the Welcome Centre, online at villagaiety.com or by telephoning the VillaGaiety Box Office on 600555.
Back to Bacharach isn’t the only high-profile event set to take place at the Gaiety Theatre in September, with Paloma Faith recently being announced as the special guest for this year’s Isle of Man Arts Council’s Annual Lecture.
This year’s lecture will offer an opportunity to hear Faith speak openly about her life, career, and views on the creative industries, identity, feminism, and the evolving role of the artist in modern society.
The event on September 15 will take the form of an ‘in conversation’ interview, offering an evening of stories and anecdotes, with an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.
To find out what other events are taking place at the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre throughout the rest of this year and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/