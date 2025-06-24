If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events over the next week.
The Salt Path - Broadway Cinema
The profound true story of husband and wife, Raynor and Moth Winn’s 630-mile trek along the beautiful but rugged Cornish, Devon and Dorset coastline.
After being forcibly removed from their home, they make the desperate decision to walk in the hope that, in nature, they will find solace and a sense of acceptance.
Tickets cost £10.50 for adults and the film will be shown from Friday, June 27 to Thursday, July 3.
Irish Annie’s - Gaiety Theatre
Come on down for a session at Irish Annie’s pub, a musical play by Asa Murphy celebrating the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy.
The play features TV legend Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family) alongside Samantha Alton, Asa Murphy, Richard Barry, Lynne Fitzgerald and Nathan Murphy.
Tickets cost £28 and the show will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, July 4.
Little Bulb Theatre Presents Four Seasons - Villa Marina
Spark Festival headliners Little Bulb Theatre present ‘Four Seasons’, a theatrical love letter to nature for children and their families.
Expect enchanting and innovative theatre featuring puppetry, dance and clowning fun.
The show will take place at 11am and 1.30pm on Saturday, July 5, and costs £14 for adults and £11 for under 16s.