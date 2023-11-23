Clive Myrie, world-renowned journalist and TV presenter will chair one of the island's debates on sustainability.
GreenTalks Live, which is a Question Time-style event organised by the Energy & Sustainability Centre Isle of Man (ESC) charity and sponsored by Ørsted and Manx Wildlife Trust, will take place on Tuesday, November 28.
Expert panellists who have been invited to attend include leaders of the Manx Labour Party, LiberalVannin and Isle of Man Green Party, climate change scientists, representatives from the business community and environmental organisations, plus ESC directors Ralph Peake and Dr Dave Quirk.
Due to limited space at the host venue an invited audience has been chosen which represents a broad cross-section of the local community. But anyone can submit questions to put to the panellists by clicking here – and video coverage of the debate will be available online after the event.
It is the biggest event organised so far by ESC which is an independent, not-for-profit NGO with a mission to help the Island transition to a low-carbon economy. ESC sees this as being not only essential to achieve net-zero targets and ensure a secure energy supply in the decades ahead, but it also has the potential for additional economic benefits by creating a green energy industry here on the Island.
ESC Director Ralph Peake commented: 'A key goal for us is to inform and educate everyone who has an interest in sustainability, net-zero and green energy so that decisions can be made which are in the Island’s best interests for generations to come. Time is running out for key decisions to be made, so GreenTalks Live is designed to help move this important debate forward. We must say a big thank you to Clive Myrie for chairing the debates, our event sponsors Ørsted and Manx Wildlife Trust, plus ESC’s sponsors Zurich on the Isle of Man, KPMG and The Peel Group, for helping us to make this event happen.'
The debate will be split into two sections. The first focuses on the current state of the Island’s progress towards its net-zero targets, where improvements need to be made, and renewable energy options available to the Island. The second debate will discuss environmental conservation, followed by a discussion on sustainability for businesses.
Reports, photos and videos will be shared after the GreenTalks Live event on ESC’s website – www.energysustainabilitycentre.im – and the charity’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter channels.