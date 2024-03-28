Telecoms provider Sure is helping to tackle the issue of handset waste by offering preloved handsets to customers.
It is estimated that in 2022 alone more than 5 billion mobile phones were thrown away with only a small portion being disposed of correctly.
Sure is now stocking 100% renewed, fully tested handsets that work like a brand-new phone in its Douglas shop.
Initially, these second-hand devices are available to Pay As You Go customers for £99 when they top up £70 in store.
Sure’s Mike Fawkner-Corbett said: ‘The volume of phones that we see disposed of every day is not sustainable, and the Sure team are doing whatever we can to minimise our contribution to the amount of handset waste being produced.
‘This is a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a cheaper, good quality phone, or simply for people who want to be more mindful about sustainability and their contribution to the environment.’