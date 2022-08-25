Fungus group celebrates 10 years in island
Subscribe newsletter
A group that examines fungi in the island is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
The Isle of Man Fungus Group organises workshops and other events for people to discover more about mushrooms and toadstools.
In celebration of 10 years, the group will hold a series of lectures, field trips and workshops, led by professional mycologist Nev Kilkenny.
He is Scotland-based but has visited the Isle of Man regularly to support and train local enthusiasts in the Fungus Group since its inception in 2012.
Mr Kilkenny has verified the identification of more than 300 new species of fungi found in the island by group members.
The events will be held from September 3 to 5, with funding from Culture Vannin.
The weekend will start with a free public talk on the social life of fungi underground by Mr Kilkenny on September 2 at the iMuseum at 7.30pm.
Group chairman Liz Charter said: ‘The global imperative to increase tree cover to absorb atmospheric carbon and reduce global warming is leading to widespread tree planting, on the Isle of Man, in Scotland and worldwide.
‘New research on the underground life of fungi and tree roots is throwing light on the relationships between fungi and trees.
‘Nev looks at how we use this new knowledge to make future-proof land management decisions.’
There will also be a sale of second-hand wildlife books.
Ms Charter said: ‘Looking closely at parts of the fungus through the microscope opens up a whole new world and has given me an appreciation of the beauty and intricacy of our Manx Fungi.
‘There is so much more to fungi than their taste!’
The other activities include forays and indoor identification sessions to learn to put names to fungi. Participants will learn the parts of the fungus and what they do.
This is suitable for adults and all equipment and materials will be provided.
On these forays, Mr Kilkenny will introduce people to fungi in Manx habitats, explaining key features which can be seen in the field and how to recognise some of the main fungus families.
The group will be able to name many fungi and collect a small number of specimens for the workshops in the afternoon.
Children (10-16) accompanied by adults are also welcome.
The group are publishing a checklist of the all the fungi found in the Isle of Man since 1909.
It includes the 10km map squares of where they have been seen and the last year they were recorded. Some have not been recorded since the 1970s.
Many more have only been recently found, going undetected, not fruiting or having recently arrived as spores on the wind (like ash dieback), in soil in flower-pots or with imported trees. This list will increase understanding of Manx fungi and encourage more recording.
More information and tickets are available from www.Ticketebo.co.uk/fungusiom
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |