Holiday lettings agency Island Escapes has donated £5,000 to Culture Vannin to support festivals and events celebrating Manx culture in the Isle of Man.
The funds were raised through donations made by customers booking accommodation via the Island Escapes website, with Culture Vannin selected as one of the chosen beneficiaries.
John Keggin, managing director of Island Escapes, commented: ‘We are delighted to support Culture Vannin and the invaluable work they do in preserving and promoting our island’s distinct identity.
‘It’s inspiring to see visitors recognising and appreciating the uniqueness of Manx culture and contributing in such a meaningful way.’
Through its grant-giving scheme, Culture Vannin provides financial support to projects that offer community outreach and skills development opportunities.
Funding also looks to deliver festivals and events, publish the Isle of Man's stories in print or online, record traditional or original Manx music for CD or streaming platforms and anything that ‘deepens’ general understanding of Manx culture.
Projects must be ‘of the island or associated with the island and its people’, and focus on at least one of these areas: art, crafts, language, literature, history, folklore, music, dance, natural history, ecology, archaeology, architecture, law or industrial development.
Chris Thomas MHK, chair of Culture Vannin, added: ‘We are incredibly thankful to Island Escapes and all of their customers who contributed to this generous donation.
‘These funds will be distributed through our grant-giving scheme, directly supporting local festivals and events that are part of the Isle of Man’s distinctive cultural identity.
‘Local festivals and events provide a vibrant platform for traditional music and dance, showcasing the richness of Manx culture and language for both local audiences and visitors alike.’
To find out more about Culture Vannin’s grant-giving scheme, you can go online to https://culturevannin.im/grantsandawards/grants/