Everything is being done to prevent bluetongue spreading to the Isle of Man, the Agriculture Minister insists.
The UK Government has recently extended its restricted zone for bluetongue to cover large swathes of the country including Heysham Port.
With many visitors coming over via the port during this year’s TT - which begins on Monday, May 26 – there are concerns the virus could spread to the island.
At this week’s Tynwald sitting, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber about the issue and also about the rise in foot and mouth cases across Europe.
Mrs Barber said: ‘My department remains concerned about the animal disease situation across Great Britain and Europe.
‘While the spread of blue tongue into the Lancaster area is concerning, this disease is spread by midges and is not carried or transmitted by people or equipment. Therefore, the additional visitors to the island over the TT period do not fundamentally increase the risk that this disease will reach our shores.
‘The main potential route for this to reach the island would be either from imported susceptible animals or midges which get blown across from England.’
Mrs Barber says action was taken as soon as the outbreak across the water was announced later last year by stopping the importation of susceptible animal species to the island.
She said: ‘This is the first line of defence, given that there is very little that can be done to prevent midges getting blown across the Irish Sea, but we remain vigilant and ready to act should an outbreak occur, with our farmers aware of signs and symptoms to look out for.
‘At the beginning of May, we organised for a specialist veterinary surgeon to visit the island and provide a presentation to farmers about the ongoing animal disease risks with a focus on bluetongue three and foot and mouth disease.’
In terms of foot and mouth, Mrs Barber says the situation is being ‘closely monitored’.
She said: ‘We have already put restrictions in around the importation of dairy and meat products for personal use from anywhere other than Great Britain, to ensure travellers are aware of these restrictions on personal imports.
Electronic posters are being displayed at the airport. Large banners are displayed at Heysham and Liverpool ports, with the same going up at Belfast and Dublin this week.
‘There are also posters in the arrivals area at Douglas and leaflets available on both the Manxman and Manannan vessels advising of the risks and restrictions on imports.’
She says radio adverts are also being broadcast to raise awareness about foot and mouth but says there are no further measures at this stage.
When asked if there any plans to put in any infection control mats ahead of the TT as an extra layer of protection Mrs Barber said there wasn’t as it had not arrived in the UK.
She said: ‘The immediate risk of foot and mouth disease reaching the Isle of Man remains low. The main risk arises from imported animals or the importation of infected food, both of which are subject to restrictions.
‘Foot and Mouth Disease is currently in Eastern Europe, and we don't have direct boats or flights from those countries affected. Consequently, we do not intend to introduce disinfection mats at our ports at this time.
‘There comes a limit, I think, as to what is reasonable or achievable, short of closing our borders to everyone permanently.’