A striking new Manx landmark has been lifted into position - ready to welcome visitors to the gateway to Douglas promenade.
The giant illuminated Three Legs of Man lighting column now towers over Peveril Island, the roundabout outside the Sea Terminal.
It was craned into position on Tuesday evening.
The structure, which has cost around £36,000, has been installed by Douglas City Council as part of its lighting scheme for the Promenade.
An inscription in Manx down the length of the column welcomes visitors to ‘Douglas - gateway of the island’.
The modern-style Three Legs of Man bracket and lantern array is mounted on a triangular column, with the laser-cut messages Douglas Gateway to The Island and Doolish Grinney da y Ellan on two sides.
These words and the Archibald Knox-style designs will be illuminated from within.
No planning application has been submitted specifically for the giant Three Legs of Man at Peveril Island.
But the City Council spokesman said planning approval was secured some time ago as part of the authority’s overall scheme for the Promenade.
A spokesperson for Douglas City Council previously said: ‘Peveril Island is an important element of the council’s lighting scheme for Douglas Promenade.
‘As such, the council engaged with a lighting specialist which designed and presented a sculptured column as a focus point for all passers-by and especially for visitors arriving to the island via the Steam Packet Company.’