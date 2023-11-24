Manx Utilities Authority is seeking Tynwald approval to increase the sewerage rate by 5.7% from April 1 2024.
If approved, domestic customers would see an annual increase of £19 per household.
This is expected to increase Manx Utilities’ revenues by £800,000.
The increase follows the September’s inflationary rate of 5.7%.
In April this year, the sewerage rate was hiked by 9.8%, which was in line with the September 2022 inflation rate.
The authority says: ‘Manx Utilities is intending to extend its current pricing strategy for a period of 12 months to allow more time for the strategy to be reviewed and updated, given the significant volatility in wholesale energy markets over the last two years.’
‘Tariffs will generally be increased by inflation for 2024 but the Sewerage Rate requires approval by Tynwald in accordance with the Sewerage Act 1999.’
‘Tynwald agreed in October 2018 that the Sewerage Rate would increase by the Manx Consumer Price Index up to April 1 2023 and this motion is required to apply a further increase in April 1 2024.’
The new Chair of Manx Utilities, John Wannenburgh, will put forward the motion in December’s Tynwald sitting.
He will move for the 5.7% increase and that the extension of the pricing strategy by a further 12 months is appropriate to enable further time for stability to return to the wholesale energy markets.
According to Manx Utilities, households are liable to pay the Sewerage Rate if your property is connected, directly or indirectly, to a public sewer into which you discharge waste water from any source.
This includes roof drainage, sinks, baths, showers, washing machines, dishwashers and toilets and so on.
Properties that have a septic tank do not have to pay a sewerage rate in addition to septic tank emptying.
