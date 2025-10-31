Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) has announced plans to host a supplier drop-in day later this month to help support local producers and small businesses across the Isle of Man.
The retail fuel and convenience-store business, which operates ten petrol stations around the island, says the initiative aims to give Manx suppliers a platform to connect directly with its retail team and explore opportunities to stock their products in EVF stores.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘With recent news of additional pressure on local businesses, we are looking at how we can further support local businesses, as we understand how challenging the local market is for local companies.
‘If you are a local supplier and looking to showcase your products to new customers in our stores, get in touch.
‘We are planning a drop-in day next month, to allow local suppliers the opportunity to drop in, showcase your products to the team, and discuss opportunities to sell these through our retail sites.
‘To register interest in working with us to have your products in our stores across the island, drop an email to [email protected].’
The announcement comes after Tynwald approved a 9.9% increase to the island’s minimum wage on October 23, a move that has sparked concern among small business owners.
From April 2026, the single hourly minimum wage will rise from £12.25 to £13.46, while the rate for younger workers will increase from £9.55 to £10.76.
The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce described the decision as ‘deeply disappointing’, warning that it could put small firms under significant strain at a time of rising costs.
A spokesperson for the Chamber added: ‘A common view is that employees on the minimum wage may think they are earning more, but rising taxes and living costs mean they are still losing out. The only real winner is government, through higher Treasury revenues.’