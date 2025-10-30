Two members of Tynwald have represented the Isle of Man at an international forum on climate change held at the Houses of Parliament in London.
Rob Mercer MLC and Clare Barber MHK attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Climate Forum, organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK), from October 14 to 16.
The event brought together parliamentarians from 16 nations, including delegates from the Bahamas, Belize, Cyprus, Kenya, Jersey, the Maldives, St Lucia, and Sri Lanka, to discuss how parliaments can support global climate action and environmental resilience.
The forum took place ahead of next year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which will be held in Brazil in November 2025.
Mr Mercer, who spoke at the event on emerging technology and climate change, said it had been an opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from other nations facing environmental challenges.
He said: ‘I was honoured to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Climate Forum, where representatives from 16 nations came together to share experiences and ideas on responding to the global climate and nature emergency.
‘What struck me most was the strong sense of shared purpose and community spirit. Although we each come from different contexts - from island nations facing rising sea levels to large countries dealing with flood, drought and deforestation - the themes of community engagement, adaptation and resilience ran through every session.’
He said the discussions covered issues such as energy and food security, flood defence, and community resilience.
‘These conversations reminded me that climate action is not only about government policy or technology - it’s about people: how communities prepare, respond and recover,’ Mr Mercer said.
He added that a number of sessions explored how parliaments can scrutinise and support climate legislation, and promote fair and sustainable economic transitions.
‘As chair of Tynwald’s environment and infrastructure policy review committee, I found these exchanges incredibly valuable,’ he said. ‘The sessions on supporting sectors and businesses, and on leveraging finance, policy and innovation, provided practical examples that I will share with my colleagues and committees in Tynwald.’
Mr Mercer said the most powerful moments came from delegates whose countries were already living with the consequences of climate change.
‘For many in the global south, this is not a debate about the future - it’s a daily reality affecting homes, livelihoods and national security,’ he said. ‘Hearing those stories really brought home the urgency and humanity of the challenge we face.’
He added that the Isle of Man also needed to consider its own resilience.
‘Here on the Isle of Man, it can be easy to feel somewhat removed from those impacts,’ he said. ‘But climate change is not a faraway problem - it is a global one, and the choices we make now will determine how sustainable our own communities will be in the years ahead.’
Mrs Barber, who spoke on the subject of evidence-based policy, said: ‘By focusing on areas of co-benefit such as energy and food security, energy efficiency and reducing waste, we can make a meaningful contribution to global climate action while also improving quality of life here in the Isle of Man.’
She added that sound, evidence-based policy helped ensure efforts delivered both environmental and social value.