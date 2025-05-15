The Royal Manx Agricultural Show has a new headline sponsor.
Conister Bank is to sponsor one of the highlights of the Manx summer when it takes place at Knockaloe over August 8-9.
Carol Kennaugh, secretary of the Royal Manx Agricultural Society, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Conister Bank as our headline sponsor for 2025.
‘Their unwavering support for the island’s agricultural and wider community makes them the perfect partner for what promises to be our biggest and best Show yet. We’re incredibly excited to be working together to deliver a truly memorable event for everyone.”
Conister has been a proud supporter of the show since 2017.
Head of sales at Conister Bank Andy Bass added: ‘We’re turning 90 this year and what better way to celebrate than by getting right into the heart of one of the island’s favourite events!
‘Conister has always been part of island life, and the Royal Manx Agricultural Show feels like home to us.
‘ We’ve got lots of exciting ideas up our sleeve for 2025, and we can’t wait to meet everyone, have some fun, and make it a Show to remember!’
The Royal Manx Agricultural Show will include livestock displays and agricultural showcases, while visitors can also enjoy live music, local produce, family entertainment, and a true community atmosphere across the two days.
A spokesperson for the organisers added: ‘The show is one of the highlights of the summer and is a fantastic way to showcase your business, connect with thousands of visitors, and be part of an event that brings the whole island together.